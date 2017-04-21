Olubadan raises alarm over alleged planned attacks on Ibadan

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the Aje Ogungunniso I, has alerted the police high command of alleged planned attacks on Ibadan by some residents. Oba Adetunji spoke yesterday at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace while hosting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Foluso Adebanjo. He said Ibadan had been tensed over the situation on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

