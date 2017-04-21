Olubadan raises alarm over alleged planned attacks on Ibadan
The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the Aje Ogungunniso I, has alerted the police high command of alleged planned attacks on Ibadan by some residents. Oba Adetunji spoke yesterday at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace while hosting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Foluso Adebanjo. He said Ibadan had been tensed over the situation on […]
