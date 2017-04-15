Olusegun Obasanjo Wears Made in Aba Clothes As He Strikes A Pose in new Pictures

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is pictured rocking a made in Aba dress below.

The 80 year old has always been an advocate of Aba products after he received a ‘made in aba’ shoe from the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Photos below;

