Olusegun Obasanjo Wears Made in Aba Clothes As He Strikes A Pose in new Pictures
Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is pictured rocking a made in Aba dress below.
The 80 year old has always been an advocate of Aba products after he received a ‘made in aba’ shoe from the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Photos below;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG