Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The traditional ruler of Iwo Kingdom in Osun State, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi has bought a new expensive and luxury lamborghini car.

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini took to social media to show off his new ride. See more photo below:

The post Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.