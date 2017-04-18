Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini
The traditional ruler of Iwo Kingdom in Osun State, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi has bought a new expensive and luxury lamborghini car.
Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini took to social media to show off his new ride. See more photo below:
