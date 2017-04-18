Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini

The traditional ruler of Iwo Kingdom in Osun State, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi has bought a new expensive and luxury lamborghini car. Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini took to social media to show off his new ride. See more photo below:

The post Oluwo Of Iwoland Shows Off His Multimillion Naira New Lamborghini appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

