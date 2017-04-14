OLX Nigeria Celebrates, Raises N500,000 For IDPs At Easter

Leading online classifieds, OLX Nigeria is sharing happiness and hope this Easter season by supporting the WeCare4IDPs Initiative. The campaign is dedicated to raising funds to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as part of their efforts to make a positive impact on Nigerians.

The management and staff of OLX came together and raised N500,000 to donate to the IDP camp. Uche Nwagboso, public relations and communications lead, OLX stated that OLX is a company that is passionate about improving the lives of people in the community in which its operates and as such identified the IDP as a cause to support because of the far reaching impact on the country.

Nwagboso also added that the “This Easter season is about giving hope to people who need it the most and as a team this is our little way of giving hope to the IDPs”. OLX is currently running a campaign on social media tagged #OLXCares4IDP where members of the public are urged to support the IDPs through donations on http://bit.ly/OLXCares4IDPs.”

WeCare4IDPs is a citizenship initiative which creates a platform for all Nigerians individuals and corporate bodies to be a part of the solution in matters concerning IDPs by raising funds to support them.

