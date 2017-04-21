Olympic hero killed during ride with Usain Bolt

BRITISH Olympic silver medallist Germaine Mason has been killed in a motorbike accident as he rode in a convoy with Usain Bolt in Jamaica.

Mason, who won silver at the Beijing Games in 2008, died in a crash as he rode home from a party with pals in Kingston this morning.

The 34-year-old died at the scene after losing control of his bike amid claims he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

He had been on a night out with triple world and Olympic champion Bolt, along with sprinter Michael Frater, and the group were riding home in convoy.

Mason grew up on the Caribbean island but switched allegiances to represent Great Britain in 2006 ahead of the Olympics in China in two years later.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness later tweeted: “Our sincere condolences to sporting fraternity.”

Mason is still the holder of the Jamaican national record in the high-jump, set before he emigrated to the UK.

The high-jumper decided to switch to represent Great Britain to help develop his training regime, on the back of having a fatheer, David, who was born in London.

He made the most of the National Lottery funding to step up his training regime – and was rewarded with a shock silver medal in Beijing.

The post Olympic hero killed during ride with Usain Bolt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

