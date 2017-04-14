Omare attacked my supporters with thugs —IYC President

By Onozure Dania

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC worldwide President, Mr Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has accused his factional counterpart, Mr. Eric Omare, of attacking his supporters with thugs at the venue of Chief Government Ekpomupolo a.k.a Tompolo’s birthday celebration at Bendel Estate, Effurun, Delta State on Wednesday.

Omare has vehemently denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Pereotubo said it was surprising and unthinkable that Omare could descend so low as to send thugs to waylay peace loving Ijaw youths that went to celebrate with well meaning Nigerian over the birthday of their hero Tompolo.

‘’As IYC President, I went to grace the birthday celebration of Tompolo and I was prevented from entering the hall, in that process, they started attacking my supporters and I’ stressed that as peaceful leader, I left the scene,” Pereotubo said.

He urged IYC youths not to take the law into their hands by retaliation, stressing that, the Council will meet to take a position on the matter.

Omare, special guest on the occasion, who denied the allegation, said: “It is not true that I sent thugs to attack anybody. They came to force their way into the hall to rob and were repeled. I tell you, they were miscreants not I jaw youths.”

He said he was rightly seated at the high table when the incident occurred outside that hall.

“I don’t have details, but if the invaders happened to be IYC members, I apologise for that.” but I need to confirm if indeed they were IYC members.

“If factional IYC members tried to disrupt an event to honour Tompolo, it is condemnable because they ought to know that Tompolo represents peace and they ought to conduct themselves in orderly manner.”

