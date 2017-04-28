Omeruo risks ban in Turkey

Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo is on the brink of being suspended by the Turkish Football Federation.

The Chelsea loanee picked up his seventh yellow card of the season in last weekend’s clash against Osmanl1spor, and is one card away from a suspension going into Saturday’s tie at Kayserispor.

Alanyaspor will be faced with a defensive crisis in the coming matches as two other defenders Georgios Tzavellas and Berkan Emir have three yellow cards each.

Kenneth Omeruo failed to keep himself out of the officials notebooks four times in his first 12 games in Turkey this season and served a one-match suspension against Besiktas. The central defender has been yellow carded 32 times in his professional career and sent off twice.

