OMG! Lab Attendant Caught Selling Pregnant Women’s Blood to Ritualists (Photo)

A senior laboratory assistant at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital in the Central Region of Ghana, Stephen Enyan, after he was caught allegedly selling pregnant women’s blood to ‘sakawa’ boys (cyber fraudsters) for money rituals.

According to reports in Ghana, the suspect is currently in police custody, was said to have been hiding part of the blood samples he takes from pregnant women who visit the hospital for antenatal checks, for the purpose of selling it for cash.

He purportedly sells a little amount of the blood from GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000.

Report monitored by Adom Fm said the laboratory technician was tricked by police investigators feigning to be interested in buying blood for their (sakawa) activities following complaints lodged by the hospital to the police.

Visitors to the hospital reportedly claimed that their ailments had either been compounded after attending the clinic or in some instances, the pregnant women lose their lives, which hitherto was not the case.

Some of the residents who corroborated the story maintained that most of the women who visited the lab either die during childbirth or lose their babies because their blood had been sold to the ritualists.

This led to the lodging of complaints to the hospital authorities who also informed the Abura Dunkwa police about the concerns.

The Medical Superintendent, Michael Danso, was said to have reported the case to the District Police Commander, Superintendent Robert Adika, who swang into action by deploying his boys to the health facility.

They had suspected the laboratory technician and so one of them reportedly posed as a ‘sakawa’ boy and contacted Stephen Enyan on WhatsApp before going to him to ‘buy’ blood.

Stephen Enyan agreed to supply him with the blood and sent GH¢250 as part payment of GH¢10,000 before he was arrested in the course of the transaction. The money, in five GH¢50 notes, were tendered in court yesterday.

According to information, the accused, even though joined the hospital as a laboratory technician, he was seconded to the mortuary when the health facility got a morgue.

Family members of persons who die at the hospital also started complaining about missing parts of their dead relatives, and that led to Enyan’s recall to the lab before he was arrested last week and put before court yesterday.