OMG! See How Girl Brutalized by Her Father for Going to a Neighbour’s House to Watch TV (Photo)

A Facebook user identified as Olagunju Adekunle, share photos and the story of a little girl who was severely brutalized by her father for going to their neighbour’s house to watch television.

Olagunju wrote:

“God, I can’t just believe this in my life,i was driving to the office this morning and I’ve a reasons to make a call and before I know,I was out of call card ,as I alighted from my car to get a recharge card ,I sighted this small girl(Esther by name) be beaten mercilessly with his heartless and reasonless father.

“Please where are the human right, who can be of assistance to help this girl out of her heartless father? I was so fortunate to interrogate her mother who told me that the girl went to the next neighbour room just to watch TV.

“I took the girl to the nearby police station on our way getting there ,the girl and her mother was redirected to the nearby police station which is very closer to their house.

“I called her father and I questioned him the reasons why he beats the girl mercilessly like that and his respond was very dishearten even he promises and threaten to beat his wife on her way back from work….Good people of Nigeria,kindly give helping hands as regard to this case, before it’s getting out of hands.”