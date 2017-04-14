OMG! See The 8 month Old Girl Who Weighs 38lbs & Eats Like an Adult (Photo)

A morbidly obese baby has baffled doctors as she tips the scales at nearly Three stone.

Chahat Kumar was born an average weight but started ballooning in size at the age of four months. Now eight months old, the bouncing baby weighs in at 38lbs (2.7 stones) – the same as an average four-year-old.

Dad Suraj Kumar, 23, from from Punjab, India, said: “When Chahat was born, she was completely normal. Then, slowly we saw that her weight was shooting up.



“Her weight is increasing day by day.”

Her parents are baffled by what is causing their daughter’s insatiable appetite and are now growing increasingly worried for Chahat’s health.

Chahat’s mother Reena, 21, explained: “Before Chahat, we had a son who died, and then Chahat was born. Now, we have a single child only and I don’t want to lose her. I am concerned about her health.”

Worried Reena, who lost her first baby in childbirth, estimates that Chahat eats four times the amount of food of a normal-sized child her age.

Due to the excessive weight the baby is now experiencing problems with both her breathing and sleeping. And her condition has even baffled the family’s local doctor in Punjab.

Unfortunately Chahat also suffers from abnormally hard skin which has made taking blood samples to analyze her condition more difficult, and the family lack the funds needed to travel further afield for more advanced medical treatment.

Dr Sharma has recommended that the family visit a Pediatric specialist at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar, but the family’s financial restraints has so far made this impossible.