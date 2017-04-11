OMG! See The Huge Buffalo Killed By Edo Hunter (Photos)
According to a Facebook user who share the photos:
Hon Isah Anavberokhai of Iyakpi South Ibie kingdom Etsako West, Edo State achieved the heroic deeds of killing a massive Buffalo on the 10th of April, 2017.
See more photos:
The post OMG! See The Huge Buffalo Killed By Edo Hunter (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG