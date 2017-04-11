OMG! See The Huge Buffalo Killed By Edo Hunter (Photos)

According to a Facebook user who share the photos: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Hon Isah Anavberokhai of Iyakpi South Ibie kingdom Etsako West, Edo State achieved the heroic deeds of killing a massive Buffalo on the 10th of April, 2017. See more photos:

The post OMG! See The Huge Buffalo Killed By Edo Hunter (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

