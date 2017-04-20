OMG! See What Compatriot Did To a Malaysian-based Nigerian (Photos)
According to some graphic photos which emerged online aa young Nigerian man identified as Uche is currently unconscious after being held hostage and tortured by his compatriots in Malaysia.
Here’s what an eyewitness who reported the shocking the incident:
The post OMG! See What Compatriot Did To a Malaysian-based Nigerian (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG