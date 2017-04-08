On Jimoh Ibrahim’s latest acquisitions

Nigerian billionaire, Jimoh Ibrahim, who has just completed two masters degrees from Oxford and Cambridge Universities has decided to globalize his business. To this end, he recently established an investment bank in Hong Kong to open up business opportunities in the Asian market. He paid about $47 million to acquire the bank license to operate it.

That brings the number of banks in the group to three with one in Ghana and another in Sao Tome. The top businessman has also opened a new corporate office in Dubai to oversee his overseas operations. In Dubai, he owns a five-star hotel and a few commercial properties. He is also big in the real estate business of Dubai and owns a mansion in an exclusive area where all their super rich citizens live.

He will be travelling with about 200 friends and family members in the middle of May for his graduation at Oxford, after which they will proceed to Dubai for his office opening.

The wealthy billionaire who turned 50 about four weeks ago could not celebrate it because he was writing his final papers at Oxford University, but plans to celebrate it in a grand way this April. To mark his golden age, he ordered for a N300 million Rolls Royce Phantom from Coscharis Motors with personalized number plate JI CFR, which is his 2nd Roll Royce.

