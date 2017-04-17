On Saraki And His Critics

Biblical history is replete with accounts of people who emerged to guide the erring ship of the Hebrew nations which nearly floundered at the hands of rebellious kings of old. Islam and Secular history record the roles played by those who champion the course of justice, truth, liberty, growth and development. Space will not permit me to go into the travails that their stand for integrity and development earned them in a world sold on ignorance and hypocrisy. Today, one of such people, though unsung, is the Senate president, Dr. Olubukola Saraki. This man will despite frantic attempts to discredit him by his arch enemies, forever remain an exemplar of what it means to truly be a “man so loved by the people” and an avatar of the ideals of liberty in Nigeria.

Saraki is a light unto Kwara State and our nation. Right from when he was a two-term governor of Kwara State, he has been an epitome of integrity whose conduct is in total harmony with the words he speaks; one who walks his talk always. He is our man, our guide and our light. He esteemed these three virtues as even dearer than life itself. In Kwara State, he was determined to clear the mess in the civil service. In his view, corruption has wrecked havoc on the country and unless the cankerworm is removed, the future will be bleak.

One is particularly attracted to this noble man because of the consistent efforts he makes to translate many of his political ideas into practical national policies. He has a scientific theory behind each of the political steps he takes. He is like a man driving with a roadmap beside him. Those not schooled in that particular method of driving might find it difficult to understand why he has to stop at certain points and speed up the journey at another point. The difference here is the science that is brought into the art of driving. One therefore, wonders why the warped minds hand on irrelevant issues, trivializing as they are, to discredit him while several other agenda that are more important continually face the nation. They should learn the following actionable statements and attitudes made by the former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mauzu Babangida Aliyu, Talban Minna: It is better to construct and not criticize; to conform and not be confrontational; to commend and not to condemn; to be courteous and not contemptuous and to be courageous and not to be a coward”.

When a leader envisions lofty goals, the silhouettes of such vision which may remain inchoate should not be allowed to die, particularly when it is from a leader that has depth of knowledge and the breadth of experience to give it a practical and essential feel. Saraki remains a cocksure and self-confessed democrat and patriot who endorsed highly productive economy orthodoxy for Kwara State.

Those whose outsized egos and limited intellect, who tended to clothe their policies with messianic garb should rather than descend on this noble man flood of vituperation, commend him for his absolute turn-around of the fortunes of Kwara State. Saraki has a big dose of patriotism laced with optimism and presumption that somehow he will make a big difference among overwhelming patriots. Nobody, as I know, can justifiably accuse him of inconsistency pertaining to his kernel of beliefs.

He is an unabashed leader who insists at all times on a high ethical standing in government as well as a large dose of social responsibility. He is the butt of injustice for much of his public service career; and never let of an opportunity to kick at unjust treatment at others. But what really marks him out is that he approximates archetype of one found worthy in learning and in character. I see in him a simpler, more unassuming and gentle soul. Integrity has been his lodestar all through his life; and he is indeed a sharp contrast to the knaves who had held Kwara State in thrall for decades. Today, as the world votes for recklessness, he stands for purity; and as the earth breaths impunity, he preferred to choose as pillar the attitude of righteousness. The people of Kwara State who stand for the truth will attest to this view. It is not a cheap popularity but a confirmation of the make-up of a great Nigerian who has paid his leadership dues in the nation.

As the governor of Kwara State, he led reforms in agriculture, health, education, finance and environment. One of the major achievements was inviting displaced white farmers from Zimbabuwe to Kwara State and offering them an opportunity to farm. This led to the establishment of Shonga Farms Programme which has been replicated across Nigeria. He was appointed the chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum. He was the first state governor to complete the Nigerian Independent Power Project.

In collaboration with the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, he reenergized the Ganmo Power Station in Ilorin, and connected over 375 rural communities to the national grid through the development and installation of 725 transformers and seven substations. 90 percent of the people living in Kwara State have access to electricity, compared to a national average in Nigeria of 30%. He introduced new health programme, including a statewide campaign in 2008 to reduce maternal and child mortality from malaria. A statewide programme of hospital development was also implemented. He also increased agricultural policy reforms to increase the commercial viability of farming, and the volume of exports to international market. He also led the significant and statewide infrastructural development, including improvement at the Ilorin International Airport Cargo Terminal, and so on.

I will therefore, urge the Federal Government, particularly all those who schemed to rubbish his reputation to change their position and follow the path of justice. They should soft-pedal in influencing the Code of Conduct Bureau in aggravating the charges against him. Why this selective approach to persecution? Is he the only Nigerian accused of offence ranging from anticipatory declaration of assets or failing to declare some of his assets while in office as governor of Kwara State, or acquiring assets beyond his legitimate earnings or operating foreign accounts? Let me say here that millions of Nigerians are guilty of these offences and they live in our midst in splendid safety. What about the Generals? Are they saints? Are they beyond being arrested and prosecuted? Why do we make a great deal out of a trivial issue very rampant in our polity?

Saraki is the third citizen of the nation. He deserves our full respect and honour and should be allowed to focus more on his legislative duties as the leader of the Red Chamber. I feel utterly disillusioned by the refusal of the government to see reasons why this noble man must be allowed to pass through this experience. Let him be, please. The government should go for those Nigerians both in and outside the government who have through their criminal acts, plunged the nation in the doldrums of economic asphyxia. When we allow selective prosecution to linger on, certainly our future will be grim.

A lot of challenges attack us in the face, and the most horrifying is our comatose economy. Instead of strategizing on the right approach of bringing us out of this self-inflicted quagmire, we focus on flimsy issues that may not fetch us honour and integrity. For instance, with manufacturing and real sector remaining comatose as infrastructure remains essentially at Stone Age, it is hard to see the end to the current steady descent into the Abyss. Today, the naira is on a slippery path with no respite in sight. Every commodity–ranging from raw materials to finished goods – is imported and local manufacturers that could have stepped in to bridge the gap have been under a sentence of death from a whole gamut of inclement policies for as long as anyone can remember. I don’t think Nigerians are yet to appreciate the enormity of the challenges, let alone the extremely limited choices facing them at this rather difficulty time. But then. I am surprised that not a few Nigerians would believe that we can continue on the current path while expecting a different set of outcomes. Yes, we can talk and hopefully deal with different set of outcomes. Yes, we can talk and hopefully deal with different manifestations, but there will be the issue of what to do with some of the myths which under-grid policies.

I have been following the attempt to nail this great Nigerian in the media, his status notwithstanding. This perhaps is the first time such action is meted to a number Three citizen of our nation, and it is a shame to our leaders, most of whom have been affirmed to have the tendency for criminality. I don’t know Saraki and I have never been opportune to interact with or come closer to him. I have only been seeing him on the screen of my television and on the pages of the national dailies. He looks simple and composed. I like his command of Queen’s English and particularly his absolute mastery of the syntax and phonology of the language. He is admirable and possesses the right attribute of the Senate president. I therefore, make bold to say here that if the legal actions filed against him are not relaxed, and allow the innocent man to have his peace just like every other citizen of our great nation, we the members of the federation will withdraw our support and commitment to the course of the APC-led government. That is my position.

– Ahmed is the President of Gbagyi Federation Council of Nigeria

