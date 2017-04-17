Ondo monarch’s kidnappers want N15m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Iyani Akoko, Ondo State, Oba Joel Daodu, want N15 million ransom. He was, weekend, kidnapped along Owo/Ikare Expressway.

Vanguard learned that the Oba’s family is pleading that the ransom be reduced to between N500,000 and N1 million.

Oba Daodu’s abduction is coming barely two years after the Regent of Akungba, Princes Oluwatoyin Omosowan, was kidnapped at the same spot.

It will be recalled that the regent of Akungba Omosowon was held captive for two weeks before she was rescued by a combined team of Department of State Services, DSS, and the police in 2015.

Meanwhile, Oba Daodu was said to be travelling alone when the incident occurred, as a reliable source disclosed that he was driving himself, while returning from a social function.

The Akoko Road is known to be notorious for robbery and kidnapping.

His abductors had reportedly contacted his family, yesterday, requesting for N15 million ransom before he could be freed.

Speaking with newsmen, another monarch, the Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Victor Ojo Adetona, expressed concern over the abduction of traditional rulers on the expressway.

Oba Adetona appealed that security be beefed up around traditional rulers, as monarchs’ kidnaps were becoming embarrassing in the state.

Contacted, the state Police Command image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, noting that investigation was on.

Joseph, who assured that the monarch would soon be rescued unhurt, said police are on the trail of the kidnappers and would soon smoke them out of their hideouts.

He said to his knowledge no ransom had been demanded by the abductors from his family.

The post Ondo monarch’s kidnappers want N15m ransom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

