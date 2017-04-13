Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo, Ogun meet to resolve land boundary issues

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ondo and Ogun States Government on Thursday met to resolve boundary issues between the people of Atijere in Ilaje local government (Ondo) and Makun-Omi waterside local government (Ogun). The meeting, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the capital Ogun State, was attended by officials of the two states led by Deputy Governors of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

