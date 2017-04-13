Ondo, Ogun meet to resolve land boundary issues
Ondo and Ogun States Government on Thursday met to resolve boundary issues between the people of Atijere in Ilaje local government (Ondo) and Makun-Omi waterside local government (Ogun). The meeting, which took place at the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the capital Ogun State, was attended by officials of the two states led by Deputy Governors of […]
Ondo, Ogun meet to resolve land boundary issues
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG