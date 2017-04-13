Ondo PDP warns members over proposed mega party

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo State has warned its members against fraternising with any proposed mega political party.

Its state chairman Clement Faboyede said this in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State yesterday.

Faboyede said the party in the state is “in complete allegiance to the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi as we await the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“Thus, we will not pursue an agenda different from that of the national leadership of the party.”

Faboyede in the statement said the party in the state “has taken notice of the fact that certain members of the Party are currently spreading rumor that the Party is transforming into a supposedly mega Party and therefore on a recruitment drive into the said new mega party.

“We want to inform all members that there is no truth in that claim and they should therefore not be deceived into a phantom action that is calculated to deceive and exploit them.

“The party also notes the behavior of some Party members who are presently exhibiting inordinate ambitions and therefore embarked on the process of forming cliques and groups for their personal and selfish interest, we want to warn them to desist from this action forthwith.”

“We also wish to inform our dear members that all claims by those perpetrating this disloyal action that they are in tandem with certain national leaders in their drive for the mega Party is total falsehood as those leaders have completely disown them.

“We appreciate your loyalty, patience and dedication to the cause of our Party and State.

Faboyede said “The PDP remains strong and will come out of the current impasse with a renewed vigor to be of service to our State and nation.

