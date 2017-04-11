Ondo runaway bride calls parent from Osogbo

The bride who failed to show up for her wedding ceremony on Saturday in Ondo, Miss Taiwo Orimoloye, has called her parents from Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, informing them of her whereabouts.

According to a source close to the family Miss Taiwo failed to show up for the church service on her wedding day, disappointing her husband to -be and many guests who attended the wedding.

Her parents and the family of the groom knew nothing about her whereabouts.

However, a resident of Christ Land area in Oka, Ondo, where Taiwo ’s parents live, on condition of anonymity disclosed that the ‘runaway’ bride had called her parents on a different telephone line, informing them of her whereabouts.

The resident said, “ She has called her parents on a telephone line on Monday where she told them that she was in Osogbo. Her call, as a matter of fact has doused the tension in her family.

“ Everybody in the family is now happy that she is alive hale and hearty. ”

The post Ondo runaway bride calls parent from Osogbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

