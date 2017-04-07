Ondo to upgrade state specialist hospital

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has expressed his desire to upgrade the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure to a training facility for doctors. AAccording to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the governor made this disclosure in Akure on Friday during an inspection tour of the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in the hospital by the Ondo State Agency for Road Maintenance and Construction (OSARMCO).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

