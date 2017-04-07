Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo to upgrade state specialist hospital

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has expressed his desire to upgrade the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure to a training facility for doctors. AAccording to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the governor made this disclosure in Akure on Friday during an inspection tour of the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in the hospital by the Ondo State Agency for Road Maintenance and Construction (OSARMCO).

