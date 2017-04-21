Ondo traditional rulers curse kidnappers

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—WORRIED by the incessant kidnap of traditional rulers in Ondo State, the monarchs, yesterday, said that perpetrators of the act against the traditional stool will soon see the wrath of God.

No fewer than three obas have been kidnapped in the state and ransoms paid by their families before they were released.

The latest was the Oniyani of Iyani Akoko, Oba Joel Daudu, who spent four days in the kidnappers’ den and was released after his family coughed out N3 million ransom.

The Regent of Akungba Akoko, Princess Oluwatoyin Omosowon, was kidnapped about two years ago and was rescued after two weeks by security operatives, while another Oba from the southern senatorial district of the state was abducted when he was travelling from the riverine area to Akure, the state capital.

The obas, under the auspices of De-130 Krowns Club, at their meeting, condemned the kidnaps and the inhuman treatment meted out to the oba.

However, Oba Daodu was conspicuously absent at the obas’ meeting held yesterday at Ikare Akoko area of the state.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Owa-Ale of Ikareland, Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, said: “It is very unfortunate that obas have to be kidnapped by men of the underworld.

“It is even a taboo in Yorubaland for anybody, no matter how highly-placed, to lay his hand on an oba not to talk of kidnapping him.

“This is against the tradition and whoever takes part in such an act will soon see the wrath of God.”

Oba Adedoyin said there was need for the state government to ensure adequate security and welfare of the obas, while commending the roles played by the state government and the security operatives in the release of Oba Daodu.

