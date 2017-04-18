One killed in US military helicopter crash in Maryland

A crewmember was killed and two others injured when a US Army helicopter crashed at a golf course in the US state of Maryland on Monday, officials said.

The UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a routine training flight when it crashed onto the golf course in St Mary’s County in southern Maryland outside Washington.

The military initially described the incident as a “hard landing” but photos posted on social media showed the aircraft had been totally destroyed.

Three crew members were on board. Of the two injured crew members, one was in serious condition and one in critical condition, the Army said in a statement.

The Blackhawk was from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

