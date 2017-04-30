One of my greatest regrets — Octogenarian

Ikorodu – An Octogenarian, Alhaji Salisu Alogba, says one of his greatest regrets in life is his inability to get his desired level of education due to circumstances in which he found himself.

Alogba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikorodu West, Lagos, spoke in an interview in Ikorodu on Sunday, as friends joined him to celebrate his 80th birthday.

He said that he lost his parents at an early age, and as such, could not complete his secondary school education.

The octogenarian, a builder, said he had made up his mind to support the needy to achieve their dreams and advised governments at all levels to give priority to education.

Alogba said on his part, he would continue to contribute to the development of education in Ikorodu community as much as he could, as part of efforts to ensure a better future for the youth.

He urged Nigerians to ensure their impact was felt in whatever endeavour they found themselves, saying this would would go a long way in developing the community and the nation at large.

Family and friends of Alogba, described the octogenarian as a principled person who was always willing to contribute positively to development in Ikorodu.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ade Wahab, a former Lecturer in Survey Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, said that Alogba was passionate about education.

He said that Alogba was sometimes seen at the OAU, Ile-Ife as early as 6:30 a.m., with many indigenes of Ikorodu who were seeking admission into the university.

“He is a disciplinarian and will never assist any candidate that scores below the cut-off mark,’’ Wahab said.

The professor said Alogba sponsored some students throughout the duration of their education, monitoring their progress while they were in school.

“He keeps telling me that education is the most important thing that anyone can have in life,’’ Wahab said.

A Lagos State Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, and some others who spoke on the octogenarian’s personality described him as a honest, blunt and kind person.

A representative of Ikorodu Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, described Alogba as a man of honour and dignity.

The youngest child of Alogba, Omotoyosi, appreciated family, friends, politicians and many others who honoured the family’s invitation to celebrate her father at 80. (NAN)

