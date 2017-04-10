Pages Navigation Menu

One person killed, as LASG destroy shanties in the state

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Several Persons were rendered homeless by the Lagos State Task Force as no fewer than 150 structures on waterfronts in Otondogbame, in the Lekki area of Lagos State have been reportedly demolished by operatives of the Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit. According to reports, It was learnt that the operatives, in company with some …

