One Worker Dies Every 15 Seconds – ILO
NTA News
One Worker Dies Every 15 Seconds – ILO
NTA News
The International Labour Organisation (ILO), on Friday said that one worker dies every 15 seconds and 153 are involved in work-related accidents globally. Mr Dennis Zulu, the Country Director, ILO Office for Nigeria made this known at an event to …
