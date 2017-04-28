Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One Worker Dies Every 15 Seconds – ILO – NTA News

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
One Worker Dies Every 15 Seconds – ILO – NTA News

NTA News

One Worker Dies Every 15 Seconds – ILO
NTA News
The International Labour Organisation (ILO), on Friday said that one worker dies every 15 seconds and 153 are involved in work-related accidents globally. Mr Dennis Zulu, the Country Director, ILO Office for Nigeria made this known at an event to …
IOSH Launches New Vision To Protect WorkersFacility Executive Magazine
Is cybersecurity now as important as health and safety?We Live Security (blog)
A Culture of Safety: Weatherford Celebrates World Day for Safety and Health at WorkJustmeans

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.