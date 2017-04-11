Ongoing Nationwide Registration Only For New Members – APC

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said the ongoing nationwide registration being carried out by the party is aimed at registering new members only.

The party in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, said old and registered members are exempted from the exercise.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to assure members and teeming supporters of our great Party that the Party’s ongoing membership registration exercise is aimed at new members only.

“The ongoing nationwide membership registration is neither a fresh registration exercise nor a re-registration exercise for old members. All existing registered members are therefore excluded from the fresh exercise.

“The clarification comes in reaction to uncertainties raised by some of our esteemed members on the exercise.

“We urge our teeming supporters to take advantage of the ongoing nationwide membership drive and register as a member of our great Party.

“Join us to build a new Nigeria Nation.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

