Oni delivers UNILAG inaugural lecture

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNILAG

An erudite scholar and astute university administrator, Prof. Iyiola Oni, will tomorrow deliver an inaugural lecture at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Oni, who is currently the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, will speak on the topic, “A spatio-temporal restructuring of transportation systems in Nigeria”, at the main auditorium of the university.

The university teacher, who has a doctoral degree in Geography with specialisation in transportation, had since been lecturing and researching in transportation and logistics planning, urban transportation development, planning and infrastructure management as well as environmental issues and spatial planning-related courses both at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels of the Department of Geography, UNILAG.

Prof. Oni started his lecturing career as a graduate assistant in 1986 and rose to the position of professor of Geography at UNILAG in 2011. He was the chairman, departmental postgraduate committee between 1996-2003 and served as the acting head of department and substantive from August 1, 2012 to July 2015.

