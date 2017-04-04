‘Online Registration Of Unemployed Persons Begins Tomorrow’

The Federal Government will tomorrow commence the online registration of unemployed persons in the country as part of its quest to keep a robust data base for unemployed persons and job creation.

The registration is in compliance with the third mandate of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) which requires it “to obtain and maintain a data bank on employment and vacancies in the country with a view to acting as a clearing house to link job seekers with vacancies in collaboration with other government agencies

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information & Public Relations, at the NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, the framework for the online registration being handled by the Directorate has been completed and ready for launch.

He stated that the directorate has completed the framework for the electronic registration of unemployed persons in Nigeria.

The statement reads “The online portal which goes live on Wednesday April 5, 2017, is designed to capture the relevant details of any unemployed person. It will equally serve as a job exchange portal that will link job seekers and employers.

“There will be a practical demonstration of the workings of the portal at the NDE stand at the on-going 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade on Thursday April 6, 2017. However, the portal can be accessed by logging on to www.jobsforall.ng. The Directorate sees this initiative as a bold step towards deepening the effectiveness of its employment creation strategies and a critical input into the process of designing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of programmes and schemes.”

