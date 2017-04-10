Only Muslims can fight terrorism —Gumi

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Leading Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, has declared that only Muslims can effectively fight Islamic terrorism in the world.

He noted that what was needed was for the cooperation of adherents of other faiths with Muslims to achieve this.

In a goodwill message during the graduation of Kaduna Centre for Study of Christian-Muslim Relations, Sheikh Gumi regretted that many people were ignorant of the real nature of Islam and allowed their ignorance to dictate their decisions and reactions to issues relating to Islam.

“It is ignorance about the religion that is causing the conflicts. The Quran is very specific that you do not have a better friend than a Christian.”

