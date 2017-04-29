Ooni disowns statement from his palace on issue with Oba of Lagos

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11), has disowned a statement credited to his palace on what happened between him and the Oba of Lagos. The Ooni who restated his respect for the Oba of Lagos in his statement said;

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) on

Friday disowned a remark credited to one Tunde Awoyemi who claimed to be the palace Director of tourism that the palace of Ooni would invoke the wrath of ancestors on Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu if he fails to tender apology for snubbing Arole of Oduduwa at a public function recently.

Ooni Ogunwusi insisted he would continue to hold Oba of Lagos in high esteem and continually give him respect not only as one of the foremost traditional rulers, but also as an elderly Oba.

In a statement issued by Oba Ogunwusi’s director of media and public affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, “the palace of Ooni is using this medium to dissociate Ooni of Ife from the statement credited to Mr Tunde Awoyemi and we have said it repeatedly that we have no official reaction to the issue of Oba Akiolu”.

“Kabiyesi Ogunwusi is committed to his peace and unity agenda, which he has embarked on since he ascended the throne of his forefathers. We refrain from reacting officially, with a view to avoiding fanning any ember of discord as Oba Akiolu remains​ respected monarch and the Ooni had established a very robust and healthy relationship with him before his installation as Ooni of Ife”.

“While Ooni would continue to sustain the relationship with Oba Akiolu, we want to state categorically that the remark credited to Tunde Awoyemi was not authorised by Ooni and should be disregarded by all Nigerians both at home and in diaspora”.

Signed;

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director,

Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni’s Palace.

