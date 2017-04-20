Ooni hosts Kano Emir, sues for peaceful co-existence

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, yesterday played host to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi in his palace in Ile-Ife over the recent clash between the Hausa and Yoruba communities in the ancient town.

The Emir accompanied by senior members of Kano Emirate Council said he was in Ile-Ife to formally congratulate Ooni on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers and to appreciate him for his fatherly role during the recent Hausa/Fulani crisis in Ile-Ife.

The Emir thanked Ooni and the people of Ife for the warm reception given to him and prayed for the robust continued relationship between Kano Emirate and Ife Kingdom.

“I was here as a prince a couple of years ago in company of my late father Emir Ado Bayero during the 30th coronation anniversary of the late Ooni Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II. As a prince, I had always felt welcome in this palace and today, on arriving here, I have received the same welcome as a member of this royal family.”

He added that his visit was both a happy and sad one. “My visit here today is a happy and sad one. It is a happy one because it is an opportunity for me to formally congratulate you on your enthronement and it is a sad one because it is in connection with the sad incidence that occurred at Ile-Ife recently.

“I know many people from the North have been complaining that I have been quiet on this matter, let me say that the moment this sad incident happened, His Majesty the Ooni of Ife reached out to me and Sultan, and both of us have reached out to Ooni on a number of times and we are satisfied with the fatherly way he has so far responded to the crisis which we see as a confirmation that he is truly the father of all in Yoruba land irrespective of tribe and religion.”

He concluded; “I on behalf of Sultan and the other Emirs commiserate with you over the sad incident and follow up by making for the great leadership you showed during the crisis and the quick manner in which you doused the tension and the way the culprits were apprehended for justice.

In his own remarks, the Ooni thanked the visiting Emir, who he described as a perfect gentleman and a courageous intellectual for the visit and expressed satisfaction with the reaction of the entire Northern leaders over the ugly incident.

“When you are talking of intellectuals in Africa Emir Sanusi is actually a force to reckon with. I have always had tremendous respect for him. Thank you your highness for this historic visit. You are a detribalized Nigerian who has always shown love to members of other tribes. My love for you dates back to when you were governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as your courage of calling a spade a spade actually drew my attention to you.

