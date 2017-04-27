Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in
Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has received more knocks for snubbing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at an event in Lagos. President-General of the Agbekoya Farmers Association in Nigeria, Chief Aremu Okikiola, said Akiolu must respect the Yoruba traditional hierarchy instead of debasing it. Speaking through National Publicity Secretary of […]
Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!