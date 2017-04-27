Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has received more knocks for snubbing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at an event in Lagos. President-General of the Agbekoya Farmers Association in Nigeria, Chief Aremu Okikiola, said Akiolu must respect the Yoruba traditional hierarchy instead of debasing it. Speaking through National Publicity Secretary of […]

Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.