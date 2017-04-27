Ooni snub: Akiolu receives more condemnation as Olubadan wades in

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has received more knocks for snubbing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at an event in Lagos. President-General of the Agbekoya Farmers Association in Nigeria, Chief Aremu Okikiola, said Akiolu must respect the Yoruba traditional hierarchy instead of debasing it. Speaking through National Publicity Secretary of […]