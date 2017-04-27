Ooni’s Palace Says “we will call on the ancestors” over Oba Akiolu’s “Snub” as Lagos Palace Chief Claims Oba Akiolu’s Response was Misunderstood

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi have been trending on social media after a video clip where Oba Akiolu responded to the Ooni with a somewhat dismissive wave of hand after the later approached him to give him a handshake. The clip generated outrage on […]

