Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni’s Palace Says “we will call on the ancestors” over Oba Akiolu’s “Snub” as Lagos Palace Chief Claims Oba Akiolu’s Response was Misunderstood

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi have been trending on social media after a video clip where Oba Akiolu responded to the Ooni with a somewhat dismissive wave of hand after the later approached him to give him a handshake. The clip generated outrage on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.