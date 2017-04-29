Pages Navigation Menu

Open House Lagos kicks off

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Open House Lagos kicks off

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the success of the debut of Lagos biggest architectural weekend, British Council and Open House Lagos Board is proud to present the second edition of Open House Lagos which holds today and tomorrow, 29th and 30th of April 2017 respectively.

Ojoma Ochai

The first edition which took place in 2016 was the first of its kind in Africa. It recorded an outstanding success which was reflected by the extensive press coverage, over 1500 volunteer applications, positive feedback from the visitors and building owners, as well as the number of buildings that signed on.

This year, with 30 buildings and 12 tours spread across two days, Open House Lagos presents an opportunity to see, explore and learn about Lagos’ architecture all for free. Hence, presenting a platform for Lagos citizens and tourists to find out more about issues that are relevant to their local area – from the design of homes to the impact of climate change, and the role of architects and contemporary design in revitalizing a city.

Speaking about the event, Ojoma Ochai, Director Arts, British Council Nigeria said the continuation of this festival has been fueled  by the passion and drive of the Open House Advisory Board, the Open House team, generous partners and collaborators and the willingness of the building owners to grant access to their buildings.

Open House Lagos tells the story of progressive growth of architecture in Lagos, exploring the diverse historical buildings protected for years, while unraveling contemporary designs.

