#OpenNASS: Governor El-Rufai Replies House of Reps, Says “Distraction will not work”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to a statement by the spokesperson of the House of Representatives Abdulrazak Namdas which said that Dogara’s total pay per month is N402, 5303.37 but his net salary after deduction is N346,577.87. The statement showed that Dogara’s basic salary is N206, 425.83, constituency, N175, 461.96 and recess N20, 642.58. Dogara’s payslips were […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

