Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#OpenNASS: Governor El-Rufai Replies House of Reps, Says “Distraction will not work”

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to a statement by the spokesperson of the House of Representatives Abdulrazak Namdas which said that Dogara’s total pay per month is N402, 5303.37 but his net salary after deduction is N346,577.87. The statement showed that Dogara’s basic salary is N206, 425.83, constituency, N175, 461.96 and recess N20, 642.58. Dogara’s payslips were […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.