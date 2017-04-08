Opinion: Isn’t it about time a woman became Nigeria’s president

by Omoya Yinka Simult There is an interesting case of a persistent Nigerian woman, who is plausibly the first female presidential…

Read » Opinion: Isn’t it about time a woman became Nigeria’s president on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

