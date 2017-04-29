Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Organizers Set June 2 For Anambra Fashion Awards 2017

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

AFSA 2017 To Hold June 2nd. The 2017 Edition of the prestigious Anambra fashion show and Awards “AFSA 17” has been slated for June 2nd at the popular Marble Arch Event Center in Awka. The Organizers made this announcement on its official Facebook page. Read announcement below… “”””#AFSA2017 team is getting Super Ready to Invade …

The post Organizers Set June 2 For Anambra Fashion Awards 2017 appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.