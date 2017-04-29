Organizers Set June 2 For Anambra Fashion Awards 2017
MyNaijaInfo.com
AFSA 2017 To Hold June 2nd. The 2017 Edition of the prestigious Anambra fashion show and Awards “AFSA 17” has been slated for June 2nd at the popular Marble Arch Event Center in Awka. The Organizers made this announcement on its official Facebook page. Read announcement below… “”””#AFSA2017 team is getting Super Ready to Invade …
