Orphanage produces two graduates, calls for support

The management of Christ Foundation Orphanage in Kuje, Abuja, says it has produced two graduates and five undergraduates presently at different course levels in universities.

Mr Gabriel Okuta, the proprietor of the faith-based home said this on Monday when some group of women paid the management of the home a courtesy visit to donate some gift items to commemorate Easter.

He said one of the orphans graduated as a psychologist from Ekpoma University, Edo and she had been posted for her National Youth Service programme.

He said the other graduate studied Education Management at the University of Abuja, noting that there were 47 children presently in the home.

He called on Nigerians to help the home by providing beddings, food stuffs and other items that could make life easy for them.

“Finance has been our major constraint, we need a school bus and we hope to finish the six blocks of classroom, running the home of about 47 children is a challenge,’’ he said.

Okuta also noted that the children at the orphanage were faced with health challenges, calling on Nigerians to help.

He said the orphanage often got their children through partnership with police, adding that some abandoned children seen by the police were often brought to the orphanage for proper care.

Joseph Gabriel, an orphan who referred to Okuta as his parent, said that he would like to be a soldier when he grew up.

“I am now in primary two, Mr and Mrs Gabriel Okuta are my parents and I want to be a soldier so that I can help people,’’ he said.

Also Peculiar Gabriel, an orphan, said she would want to be a teacher in future to make people learn how to read.

Christ Foundation Orphanage is a registered non-governmental organisation established in 2004 to ensure that every child under its care acquires basic education and outstanding socio-cultural background.

The post Orphanage produces two graduates, calls for support appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

