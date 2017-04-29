Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom Declares State Of Emergency On Payment Of Salaries

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday agreed to declared state of emergency on the payment of salaries owed workers in the state.
“We have declared a state of emergency on payment of salaries. And so, we are going to give priority to the issue of payment of salaries including arranging for loans. That is the agreement and wherever we can source funds within the ambits of the law to ensure that we meet up with this payment we will do, he said.
Governor in an interview after a resolution at the end of a meeting he held with labour leaders in the state,  following outcry of both civil servants and local government workers over non payment of their salaries running into months.
Speaking with newsmen at the end of the meeting which held at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, Governor Ortom said the state government had decided to give payment of salaries more attention to clear the backlog of  salaries.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

