Oshiomhole described PDP’s petition, not judgment, as Mama Akara —Edo APC

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, yesterday, faulted the statement credited to the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, that the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, described the judgment of the state governorship election tribunal as Mama Akara judgment.

The state chairman of the APC, Mr. Anslem Ojezua, who reacted to PDP’s statement, said: “Out of frustration, the PDP even misquoted Oshiomhole. He never said that the judgment was Mama Akara judgment. He said PDP’s petition was Mama Akara petition. But I can understand their frustration right now because they don’t even want to look at the law.

“Neither Orbih, Osagie Ize-iyamu, the PDP nor any of their witnesses has been able to tell us exactly where the alleged over voting took place. They don’t even know the definition of ‘Accreditation’ and ‘Over voting’ as provided by the relevant law. Worse still, they are not even prepared to learn. They want ‘free akara’. Is there free lunch in Freetown? No way.

“I expect the PDP to learn from their mistakes and go back to the drawing board and pose as credible opposition to APC and not to blame the judiciary for their woes. In the first place, we know that the PDP has no case because this was an election conducted very calmly, people voted and results were declared.

“The people of Edo State have rejected them since they understood that their kind of politics is share the money. The APC government is working for the people and that was why they voted for Obaseki and APC.”

The post Oshiomhole described PDP’s petition, not judgment, as Mama Akara —Edo APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

