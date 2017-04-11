Oshiomhole is afraid of my rising profile – Agbomhere

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, has described the immediate past Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole, as a coward who can no longer tolorate his rising profile in the State. He also accused the Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, of joining forces with Oshiomhole, to cause trouble in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Etsako central wing of the party. Agbomhere who refuted his alleged suspension from the party, said that it was very far from the truth as he still remains​ a bonafide and respected member of the party.

