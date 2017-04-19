Oshiomhole slams Edo PDP over tribunal judgment
Jethro Ibileke/Benin Immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of shifting attention from the monumental embarrassment it received the state election petition tribunal to the content of his the impromptu speech he made. Oshiomhole who made the accusation while reacting to allegation by the PDP over his comment on the tribunal judgement which affirmed the election of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo state, challenged the party to make public of the recording of his voice to support their claim.
