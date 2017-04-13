Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo bags Hausa Chieftaincy title, Jagaban of Adamawa

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been conferred with the title of Jagaban of Adamwa. The Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, on Thursday conferred the honourary title on the Vice President on Thursday. Osinbajo accepted the title, Jagaban Adamawa, meaning front-runner of Adamawa. This was disclosed in a tweet by the media aide to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

