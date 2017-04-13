Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Honoured With "Jagaban Adamawa" Title in Adamawa State

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been conferred with the  honorary title- “Jagaban Adamawa” by the Lamido Adamawa.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Osinbajo, who is in the state to Commission a Number of State Government Projects, accepted the title with greetings from President Buhari.

“Jagaban Adamawa”, meaning front-runner of Adamawa, was presented to Prof. Osinbajo with a colorful presentation of a horse

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.