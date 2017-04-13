Osinbajo Honoured With "Jagaban Adamawa" Title in Adamawa State

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been conferred with the honorary title- “Jagaban Adamawa” by the Lamido Adamawa.

Osinbajo, who is in the state to Commission a Number of State Government Projects, accepted the title with greetings from President Buhari.

“Jagaban Adamawa”, meaning front-runner of Adamawa, was presented to Prof. Osinbajo with a colorful presentation of a horse

