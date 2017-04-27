Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria’s MSMEs council members [Full list]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-member council for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s. The ceremony held at the State House, Abuja. The list of the council members are as follows. Honourable Minister of Industry Trade and Investment. Honourable Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment Honourable Minister of Finance Honourable […]
