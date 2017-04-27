Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria’s MSMEs council members [Full list] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria’s MSMEs council members [Full list] – Daily Post Nigeria

News Agency of Nigeria

Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria's MSMEs council members [Full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-member council for Nigeria's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s. The ceremony held at the State House, Abuja. The list of ​the council ​members are as follows​.​. Honourable …
Osinbajo inaugurates reduced National MMSE Council + full list of membersThe Eagle Online
Vice President Osinbajo inaugurates 22-member National Council on MSME – FULL LISTPremium Times
MSEs can now file delayed payment grievances onlineBusiness Standard
Knn India –The Nation Newspaper
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.