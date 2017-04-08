Osinbajo inspects Abuja airport

*Says new runway “ll be delivered on April 19

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said there was no going back on the re-opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on April 19, 2017 for traffic. He said that Nigerians would also be given a new runway upon resumption, saying that the ongoing repairs at the airport have neared completion.

Osinbajo spoke at the Airport on Friday after inspecting the level of work so far done. He said: “I have looked round and I think that what I’ve seen and also from the information from the contractors, from the consultants, things are going very, very well.

“We are told that we are nearing completion and we are clearly on schedule and we expect to see that this will be completed well on schedule. I don’t think we should expect any delays whatsoever. We have assurances from the consultants that we are clearly on schedule. So, by the 19th of this month, a new runway should be settled.”

