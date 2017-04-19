Osinbajo meets suspended SGF Lawal, NIA Director General evades journalists

Mr. Lawal refused to comment on the outcome of his meeting with the vice-president.

The post Osinbajo meets suspended SGF Lawal, NIA Director General evades journalists appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

