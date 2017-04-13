Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s govt policies, Jagaban of Adamawa title

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ​on Thursday a​nnounced that Yola, Adamawa State, would host the innovation hub for the North-East region. ​This is as​ the Federal Government begins to implement its innovation and technology initiatives with the establishment of hubs in each of the six geo-political zones​.​ Prof. Osinbajo ​spoke in Jimeta, at the commissioning […]