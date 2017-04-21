Osinbajo unveils new NIMASA logo

President Buhari has unveiled the new logo of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the opening of the thirdedition of AAMA in Abuja.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who represented the president, commended the management of NIMASA for its effort at developing the maritime industry. He charged the NIMASA management to do more to fully exploit the huge potential in the industry, noting that the agency has been reformed to meet the challenges in the sector.

According to him, NIMASA, which is the regulatory agency for shipping and maritime activities in Nigeria, is being reformed so that it can play its expected role as a facilitator of economic prosperity.

He charged the NIMASA management to collaborate with other African maritime administrations to ensure that the continent fully taps the maritime opportunities. He said,“To this end, we need a coherent and collaborative response to the many challenges facing the continent’s maritime sector. This will require cooperation amongst our states, agencies and other players like the private sector. It will also entail focusing on human capacity development including strengthening the coast guard function to police our water ways. It means that governance issues and appropriate legislative measures must be put on the front burner alongside timely exchange of information.”

“In addition, issues of maritime security and safety must continue to receive the needed attention as we strive to make Africa a strong player in the international maritime community. In this vein, Nigeria will promote and support effective African participation in the council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). However, this can only yield the desired results when we as all African states speak with one voice at the global level for the ensuring interest of Africa,” he concluded.

