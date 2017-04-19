Osinbajo ureges Nigerians to keep breaking barriers
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians and youths in particular to ‘breaking barriers’
Osinbajo said this Wednesday when he meet with Captain A. Odujinrin, the first African Pilot to undertake a solo flight around the world.
