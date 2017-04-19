Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo ureges Nigerians to keep breaking barriers

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‏ has urged Nigerians and youths in particular to ‘breaking barriers’

Osinbajo said this Wednesday when he meet with Captain A. Odujinrin, the first African Pilot to undertake a solo flight around the world.

